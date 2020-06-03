WEST NEWBURY – Obscene images, anti-police slogans and other disturbing words were recently spray painted onto a water pump station along the Indian Hill reservoir, according to local police.
West Newbury police Chief Jeffrey Durand said Wednesday the graffiti along the popular walking spot was discovered Sunday.
The graffiti also includes a derogatory reference to George Floyd, the Minneapolis man killed at the hands of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.
Floyd’s death sparked protests in dozens of cities across the country ever since video of a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck, eventually causing his death, went viral. That former officer, Derek Chauvin, now faces a third-degree murder charge.
Durand said the pumping station belongs to the Newburyport Water Department which is responsible for removing the graffiti. Newburyport draws much of its water from the reservoir as part of an agreement with West Newbury.
Newburyport Water Department officials reached out to Durand’s department seeking information on the graffiti with the understanding it would be removed soon, according to Durand.
Durand said it was rare to see graffiti on the water pumping station or anywhere around the Indian Hill Reservoir area.
“”We really haven’t had any problems there,” Durand said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.