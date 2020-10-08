GROVELAND – An antique Porsche and a camper were among the items lost when a fire destroyed a two-car garage at 10 Clark Road on Tuesday about 10:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire throughout the garage and through the roof. While containing the fire, firefighters also focused on protecting the house. Heat damaged the home and the house next door, but both structures were saved.
The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.
“This was an incredible team effort, and I would like to thank Groveland firefighters as well as each of the other departments who provided mutual aid,” Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine said. “Because of their quick and effective response, the main house on the property was saved and no one was injured.”
Georgetown, West Newbury and Haverhill firefighters assisted at the fire while the Boxford and Newburyport fire departments provided station coverage. A Trinity ambulance was on scene in case a medical issue arose.
Groveland police were first to arrive and made sure everyone was out of the house before firefighters arrived.
A camper and several vehicles on the property were also extensively damaged by the fire and are believed to be destroyed, including an older model Porsche that the homeowner’s grandson was refurbishing in the garage, according to Valentine.
Valentine estimated the fire caused $300,000 in damage
The fire remains under investigation by the Groveland Police and Fire departments, and state troopers assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
