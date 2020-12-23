NEWBURYPORT — A mobile phone app created in April, centralizing all food and other essential services in Greater Newburyport, offers holiday meal and free grocery options for those in need this winter.
Greater Newburyport COVID-19 Nourish is a mobile phone app created by Susan MacPhee of MacPhee Design, with a list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery, as well as organizations providing free groceries and supplies to those in need.
The app has three tabs: takeout and delivery, free food and info.
The takeout and delivery tab features more than 50 restaurant and food establishments. Details include how to contact them, menu items and links to directly order items online. Many of these establishments are now offering family trays and platters for the holidays.
The free food tab includes meal and grocery options for people facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The info tab allows establishments to add their own listings.
Additionally, there is a link to "Have a drink, leave a tip," which randomly selects a service industry worker on the North Shore in need of assistance.
If people have the means, they are encouraged to leave a tip for a worker while enjoying a meal or drink at home. Users can place tips through Venmo or Cash App. For more information, go to https://serviceindustry.tips/en/ma/north-shore.
The data provided in the app is a collaborative effort of Amesbury-based Our Neighbors' Table, Newburyport-based Pennies for Poverty and Salisbury-based Pettengill House with support from River Valley Charter School, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Nourishing the North Shore, Help Newburyport, Newburyport Youth Services and others.
To access the free app, visit https://covid-19.macpheedesign.com. The app will continue to be updated as services change.
