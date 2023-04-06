AMESBURY — A judge recently turned down a local business owner’s attempt to have a rejected civil suit against former Mayor Ken Gray and the city reversed, according to Massachusetts Appeals Court documents filed Wednesday.
In 2019, Kirby Mastrangelo and Candice Katter of CKR Natural Solutions LLC filed the unsuccessful suit in Salem Superior Court, accusing Gray of unfairly changing the rules governing which businesses can open a retail marijuana dispensary to thwart their company’s plans to do so on Hillside Avenue.
Mastrangelo owns and operates Hempire at 45 Main St.
The lawsuit claimed that Gray “intentionally interfered with the plaintiff’s advantageous economic relationship with the Cannabis Control Commission” by telling them they needed a special permit from the Planning Board to open their proposed facility. The plaintiffs also claimed that Gray’s decision was based partly on opposition to their proposal coming from a city councilor.
Mastrangelo told the mayor she had already spoken with city Planning Director Nipun Jain, who advised her the process requires the company obtain a host community agreement before seeking a special permit from the Planning Board, according to the lawsuit.
That process was previously followed by Salem-based Alternative Therapies Group Inc., which received approval from the city to open a marijuana dispensary at 49 Macy St. in Amesbury.
Gray told Mastrangelo that he “unilaterally changed the process requiring all future applicants to obtain a special permit first,” according to the lawsuit.
Mastrangelo then met with Jain again and was told the Planning Board had concerns about her facility’s planned location since the company “would most likely” have to pay to widen a nearby rotary to make room for any increased traffic.
The lawsuit also states Mastrangelo reached out to Gray once again by email and was soon contacted by at-large City Councilor Donna McClure, who is also a local real estate agent. She is no longer on the council.
The lawsuit alleges that McClure told Mastrangelo she was aware of a property available in Salisbury which might interest Mastrangelo’s company.
The lawsuit says Mastrangelo met with McClure and “it appeared that Ms. McClure knew more about CKR’s inability to open its retail store in Amesbury than the plaintiffs were aware.”
But according to the Appeals Court’s decision, the plaintiff’s theory that Gray held them to a “different standard because of their economic empowerment status rests more on conjecture and speculation that rational inferences of probabilities of established facts where, as here, there was opposition to the application, and the mayor simply asked that the Planning Board review the application.”
The decision goes on to state that there wasn’t enough evidence to justify a trial on whether the mayor acted in “bad faith, with malice or corruptly,” and said the Superior Court judge who denied the lawsuit was “entirely within his discretion.”
When reached for comment, Gray said he received word on the court’s ruling Wednesday.
“I’m very happy the Appeals Court ruled in favor of us,” Gray said.
Mastrangelo said in an email that she was “very disappointed with the court’s decision” but declined to comment further. She has the option of appealing the decision to the state Supreme Court, a decision she must make within 21 days.
CKR ultimately was forced to drop its lease at the Hillside Avenue location. Mastrangelo learned the city had entered into a host community agreement with CNA Stores Inc. to open a retail marijuana dispensary at the corner of Rocky Hill Road and Route 110.
The city has signed host community agreements with ATG and CNA Stores that require the two companies to pay the city 2% to 3%of their annual gross sales revenue; contribute $25,000 or more to local charities annually; and pay a 3% local sales tax. But neither agreement mentions any specific traffic regulations or special, required permits.
