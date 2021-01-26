NEWBURY – A local woman found guilty for a second drunken-driving charge back in 2018 saw the conviction tossed by the state Appeals Court after judges ruled that blood alcohol evidence presented to the jury was done so in error.
The error, according to a ruling handed down Monday, unfairly biased the jury against Amy S. Daigle, prompting the justices to set aside the verdict.
When Daigle's case was brought before Newburyport District Court Judge Allen Swan in 2018, among the evidence presented was the fact that on Nov. 12, 2017, Daigle took a blood alcohol level test on a Breathalyzer three times at the Newbury Police Department. After three attempts, the machine was unable to register a level, prompting Officer Daniel Jenkins to stop conducting tests.
Daigle wanted to try again but Jenkins explained that was not possible, saying that after three failed attempts, the Breathalyzer machine resets.
Despite the failed attempts, the lack of a reading was introduced as evidence at trial.
During that trial, Jenkins testified that Daigle failed to provide a sample based on the machine's readings.
"After three attempts, the machine basically just, it kind of like resets. And after three attempts it's basically, you know, it turns into a refusal," Jenkins testified.
Daigle's attorney objected to the term "refusal" prompting Swan to strike the reference and order the jury not to consider it. Her attorney also questioned Jenkins' expertise in conducting blood alcohol level tests using the Breathalyzer and the reliability of the machine itself.
The state argued that when Daigle consented to a blood alcohol level test, evidence that she failed to provide a sufficient sample may be introduced to show that she was either trying to avoid giving a sample or incapable of giving one.
But upon learning that Jenkins was not a certified Breathalyzer operator and that the machine had not been certified, the Appeals Court judges ruled that evidence failed to "meet the statutory and regulatory requirements."
"There was no evidence of the officer's background and training regarding the breathalyzer, and it was error to admit the testimony over objection without first making a judicial determination that the officer was a certified breath test operator," the court decision reads. "There was no evidence that the equipment was certified, or that it had undergone periodic testing."
The judges rules that because Jenkins was not certified to use the machine, his testimony boiled down to "merely an opinion."
"The failure to register a reading is itself a result and that result is not admissible unless the statutory standards are met," the decision reads.
The judges then ruled the evidence was admitted in error and sufficiently biased the jury to warrant overturning the lower court's ruling.
"In these circumstances, we cannot say with fair assurance that the error did not influence the jury, or had but very slight effect," the judges wrote. "Accordingly, we vacate the judgment and set aside the verdict."
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Editor's note: This story corrects the name of the Newbury police officer from an earlier version.
