NEWBURY — An applicant seeking to open a 24-hour gas station and drive-thru coffee spot off Interstate 95 contends his team has gone above and beyond Planning Board requirements to gain approval for the project.
But several hundred residents disagree.
Planning Board Chair Peter Paicos reported on Wednesday that a draft decision on the project is in the hands of town counsel. The board continued until March 17 two concurrent hearings on site plan review and special permit applications submitted by Anthony Guba of A.L. Prime Energy.
“The public hearing is still open, no decision has been made, and no vote has been taken on this project,” town planner Martha Taylor said after the meeting.
“The draft decision that is in process summarizes the information that has been received by the board and presented at the public hearing sessions to date and will be finalized through discussion and deliberation at the next or a subsequent session of the public hearing on these applications,” she added.
Guba recapped for the board the steps his team has taken to comply with any concerns the town may have with the project. They have met zoning and building codes, and even exceeded them in many cases, he said.
The property’s use is nonconforming, but his plans seek a permitted use. He has the support of all immediate abutters, has requested no waivers, and made numerous changes and adjustments to the plan to accommodate the concerns.
The design of the building was adjusted to fit in more with New England architecture, with clapboard siding and pitched roofs. The plan includes added sidewalks for Fruit Street, a bike rack on site, and an adjustment in traffic flow around the building.
They have satisfied engineering and traffic peer reviews, have more than the required parking spots, and more than typical queue space for a drive thru, Guba said, noting the plans meet all setback requirements.
Although Guba said he is sensitive to the neighbors’ concerns, he has never known a commercial project that did not receive pushback from some people in the town.
“And I’m sorry about that,” he said, “but it doesn’t mean it’s a bad project.”
“We’d like another project, not necessarily this gas station,” said Kathy Spurling, who spearheaded a petition opposing the plan that garnered 277 signatures. Spurling said the proposed building is too big for the site.
Christopher Morris noted that access to the gas station conflicts with a school bus stop. He objected to the contention that the plans did not exceed standards for vehicular crashes, saying there was no “acceptable amount of accidents and injuries.”
Another resident noted that the Select Board would have to authorize the proposed sidewalks.
Planning Board member George Morse pointed out that the fire station, which handles calls for I-95 and provides mutual aid for part of Georgetown, is seconds away from the site when traveling at 30 mph. He requested a check on the average number of fire calls the station has received for that area.
Ambulance driver Janet Nicolaison confirmed there is not a lot of space to maneuver safely at that corner. Nicolaison said she has accidentally hit fowl in the street.
“It’s a concern,” she said.
Planning Board member Larry Murphy recused himself from the hearing because the property’s owners, Ron and Edna Pearson, were longtime clients of his when he practiced law and he had done legal work for them relating to this property.
“Although I have no financial interest in this matter, I wanted to avoid even the appearance of a conflict in interest,” Murphy said.
Public hearings for an open space residential development special permit application submitted by DePiero LLC for 105 High Road and for a site plan review application for a new office building and site contractor storage at 84 Boston Road for K&R Construction Co. were also continued until March 17.
The Planning Board approved a performance covenant and endorsed a definitive subdivision plan for owner and applicant Triple Q Inc. at 108 Main St.
