NEWBURYPORT — The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge is accepting lottery applications through Sept. 30 for the annual deer hunt on Plum Island.
On Dec. 2-3, the refuge will close to all but hunters for the annual shotgun-only hunt, which began in the 1980s as a way to curb a booming white-tailed deer population in the area, according a press release.
Using a lottery system, the refuge will select 70 hunters to receive permits — 35 each day.
Last year, 49 hunters took part in the two-day, limited deer hunt, harvesting 11 deer. For many years, the average number of deer killed has been two.
Hunting is one of the refuge’s six “priority public uses.” The others include fishing, wildlife observation, wildlife photography, environmental education and environmental interpretation.
To apply, hunters must submit a Parker River National Wildlife Refuge Deer Hunt Lottery entry form.
Applicants may designate a second hunter on the same application, if they would like. If the second hunter is under the age of 16, the primary hunter must be at least 18. A hunter’s name cannot appear on more than one application or all applications with that name will be rejected.
To download the application, go to www.fws.gov/nwrs/threecolumn.aspx?id=2147563056.
Once completed, email the application to parkerriver@fws.gov, fax it to 978-465-2807 or mail it to Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport, MA, 01950 before the close of business Sept. 30.
Those selected from the lottery will be notified by Oct. 10 via email or letter. There is no permit fee for hunters 17 and younger. It is $20 for hunters ages 18 to 61 and $10 for hunters 62 and older.
In addition, the Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge hosts its annual deer hunt Nov. 21-22 in Newington, New Hampshire.
For more information about the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge deer hunt, call 978-465-5753.
