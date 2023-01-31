WEST NEWBURY– Select Board Chair David “Archie” Archibald has decided not seek re-election after what he describes as a successful nine-year tenure - a decision that has paved the way for Main Street resident Chris Wile to jump into the race.
Archibald’s three-year seat is one of 13 appearing on the local ballot in 2023, with the election taking place May 1.
Incumbent Christine Reading of the Pentucket Regional School Committee has returned her nomination papers and the signatures were recertified, according to Town Clerk James Blatchford.
To have their name appear on the ballot, candidates must garner 26 signatures from residents verified as registered to vote in town.
“West Newbury is in great hands now. We have a AAA bond rating and an excellent team of town staff,” Archibald said when reached on Tuesday.
During his tenure, which included multiple times as Select Board chairperson, the board handled a catastrophic flood at the Page Elementary School and rallied funding support for the Pentucket Regional School District’s $146 million middle/high school. Another milestone was starting a town manager form of government, and hiring Angus Jennings to serve as its first.
Other municipal accomplishments that happened on Archibald’s watch included securing several parcels of open space; keeping the government on track through COVID; improving the public safety department and “keeping our tax rate reasonable,” he said.
“It’s been great working with our professional town employees and the numerous volunteers who put in long hours to make West Newbury function as it does,” Archibald said, adding “ It’s just time for some new blood and for me to work on some new jokes.”
When reached before Archibald’s announcement, Wile confirmed he was circulating nomination papers but said he would only return them if Archibald decided not to seek re-election.
“I think that the current Select Board is doing a great job– but if Dave decides not to run again– I thought I could be a good compliment to the board and I would enjoy working with both Wendy and Rick,” Wile said.
Presently serving on the West Newbury Finance Committee, he was elected to and served multiple times on the Planning Board and School Committee. Over the years he also was appointed to the Comprehensive Plan Committee, Cultural Arts Council, Cherry Hill Land Acquisition Committee, the Dunn Property Acquisition Committee, and the Field Location Study Committee –which ultimately led to the construction of the Pipestave Hill playing fields. He had a brief stint on the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Wile also volunteered for the regional district’s superintendent and business manager search committees; as well as served as the West Newbury representative for the Whittier Vocational Technical High School Committee.
Other incumbents who are now circulating papers include Richard Baker, Board of Assessors; Laura Collins, one of three seats on Trustees of the Public Library; and Richard Davies, constable.
Terms are also up this spring for Ann Bardeen, Planning Board (5-year term); Bob Janes, Water Commissioner; Jack Duggan, Water Commissioners (2-year term); Heather Conner, and Sandy Nawrocki, two seats on the Board of Library Trustees; and Alexander Niles, Park and Recreation Commissioner (two-year term). Unless otherwise indicated, positions are for three-year terms.
Office seekers have until March 9 to obtain nomination papers from the Town Clerk’s Office, 381 Main St.; and must submit them to the town clerk for signature certification by March 13. They then have until March 29 to withdraw from the race, if they so choose. The clerk’s office is open for extended hours until 5 p.m. on these days.
There is no in-person early voting for the local election– but voters have the option to vote by mail. Anyone interested can obtain a form to request a ballot via https://www.wnewbury.org/town-clerk; or pick one up at the West Newbury Food Mart, the Post Office, and the Town Clerk's Office. A Vote-By-Mail form was also included with this year’s Town Census. The final day to request a Vote-By-Mail Ballot is 5 p.m. on April 26; the last chance to register to vote in the Town Election is April 21 by 5 p.m.
On Election Day, polls in the Town Annex, 379 Main St., will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The 2023 Annual Town Meeting is slated for April 24 at 7 p.m. in the Town Annex. Because Town Moderator Kathleen “K.C.” Swallow is not available that evening, per protocol Blatchford, will hold a selection process for voters to elect a temporary moderator at the start of the spring meeting.
