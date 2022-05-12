WEST NEWBURY — David “Archie” Archibald was again chosen by his two colleagues to lead the Select Board this year. At a meeting on Monday, May 9, Archibald, who has twice previously held the chairmanship, began the board’s reorganization process by praising Wendy Reed as being a “highly capable” person who already has a breadth of experience serving on local boards and committees.
Prior to being elected to the Select Board in 2021, Reed had served the Board of Water Commissioners, Conservation Commission, Community Preservation Committee, Open Space Committee and Open Space and Recreation Plan subcommittee, Board of Library Trustees, the Planning Board, and the Climate Change Resiliency Committee, previously called the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Working Group.
“I would feel very comfortable with Wendy being chairman,” Archibald said, “I don’t have a problem being the chairman but it’s not something I’m looking forward to.”
His comments drew laughter from Chair Rick Parker and Reed, who said she actually favored returning Archibald to the position. Parker made a motion for Archibald as chair, which Reed seconded.
“I think I can handle it if need be, but I would feel totally comfortable with Wendy being in that seat,” Archibald repeated during the discussion on the motion. The vote was two in favor with Archibald abstaining. Parker then suggested Reed for vice chair but she declined and nominated him instead. He was elected and Reed will serve as clerk.
In a joint meeting, the Select Board and the Board of Water Commissioners, chose Jack Duggan to fill a vacant seat as Commissioner until the next town election in May 2023. Incumbent Dick Cushing had stepped down for health reasons.
Tom Flaherty was the top vote-getter in a write-in election for Park and Recreation Commissioner, but he declined the seat. Town Manager Angus Jennings will advertise the position and the two boards will hold a joint meeting to make an appointment until next year’s election. Jennings said he believes there are multiple people interested in the position. Reed wondered why no one ran on the ballot, to which he replied “I was really surprised nobody took out papers.”
The Select Board granted a one-day liquor license to NEER North for a Spring Festival on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is billed as an open house and grand opening celebration of the organization’s new outdoor arena. Held at 52 Ash St., it features barn tours, hayrides, music, kids crafts, emergency management touch-a-truck, and lots of other family-friendly fun. A food truck and craft beers are available. The temporary license was contingent on the organizers’ commitment to limit the sale of alcohol to a segregated area at the event. The 501 nonprofit is dedicated to saving local horses, donkeys, and ponies whose lives are at risk. They offer other equine-related services as well.
After reviewing input from Donohoe Survey, Inc. in Topsfield to establish definitive property boundaries, and a discussion that included input from an abutter, the board agreed to mark off two possible parking configurations at the new trailhead accessing conservation land at the end of Cortland Road. The first option calls for on street parking for two regular vehicles along with onehandicap parking spot on the cul-de-sac. A second option would install an 18 x 20 foot gravel drive-into space for two cars off the cul de sac and one handicap spot on the pavement .
Abutter John Neal objected to putting a trailhead at the end of a cul-de-sac in a residential neighborhood. He and others in the area had a lot of concerns about inviting more people into a neighborhood where children regularly play out on the cul-de-sac, he said.
“This isn’t a new thing in West Newbury,” responded Archibald, citing the end of Farm Lane and near the Moulton Street Reservoir as other examples. It was part of the trade off the voters agreed to in order to conserve a huge property that likely would otherwise have been developed into residential housing. “ That’s just the way life is within a community,” Archibald said, adding “The property is otherwise essentially inaccessible.”
Once the two options are marked out on Cortland Lane, a site visit to which the public may attend along with the Select Board will be scheduled, probably sometime in June. The date of the new trail’s completion is still to be determined.
