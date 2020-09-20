NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum will host a virtual talk featuring Greg Colling, a founding partner of Merrimack Design Architects, on Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
He will speak on the museum’s YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/user/CustomHouseMuseum, as part of a continuing series, “Virtual First Friday!” Colling has lectured on period styles of architecture, and church and meetinghouse architecture in Salisbury and Amesbury. He has also led walking tours of Newburyport.
For more information, go to www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org.
Colling organized a symposium on the New England custom houses of architect Robert Mills, which led to Merrimack Design Architects providing preservation services for the restoration of Mills’ 1835 custom house in Newburyport, home to the Custom House Maritime Museum.
Colling has taught design and is a member of the Historic New England Council and Preservation Committee and the Boston Society of Architects Historic Resources Committee.
