NEWBURYPORT — Tuesday is Election Day and local officials say they are ready for the rush.
Polls will be open in the Greater Newburyport area from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting began Oct. 22. Since then, Newburyport City Hall has seen a strong flow of early voters, according to City Clerk Richard Jones.
“I would say it is steady, if not robust,” Jones said.
Jones added that mail-in voting has also been vigorous in Newburyport and said he does not expect to see too many lines at polling places Tuesday.
“It’s not going to rain and if there are any lines, I don’t expect them to be long. People also don’t need to bring a driver’s license unless it is their first time voting,” he said.
Newburyport’s approximately 12,500 active registered voters will be voting at five polling places.
Residents of Wards 5 and 6 will cast their ballots at the Senior/Community Center, 331 High St.; Wards 3 and 4 will vote at Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St.; and Ward 2 residents will vote at Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St.
Residents of Ward 1 will vote at People’s United Methodist Church, 64 Purchase St., while Plum Island voters in Ward 1P will cast their ballots at the Plum Island Boathouse, 300 Northern Blvd.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working on a $9 million dredging project off Plum Island, which Jones said should not prevent people from voting at the Plum Island Boathouse.
“It’s all systems go out there,” Jones said. The Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to clean everything up and voters will be able to come and go as usual.”
Voters in Amesbury will cast their ballots at Amesbury High School, 5 Highland St.
Amesbury City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom said almost 700 of the city’s 13,730 registered voters have already voted, either in person or by mail.
“We had about 3,000 people request ballots so far, so things have been going well,” she said.
Salisbury voters will vote at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
Salisbury Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said her office sent roughly 1,400 early voting ballots, with 1,100 returned by mail and 366 people voting early in person. The town has 7,297 registered voters.
“They’re coming back fast and furious,” she said of the ballots.
Merrimac residents will vote at Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main St.
Merrimac Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh said her town had seen 25% voter participation by Monday, with 20% of the 5,823 registered voters casting their ballots early, either in person or by mail.
Sabbagh added that she and her staff are ready for voting at the polls Tuesday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
