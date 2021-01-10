NEWBURYPORT – More than 200 first responders in eight Greater Newburyport communities will have the opportunity to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week as the city hosts a clinic at the Community Center.
City Health Agent Frank Giacalone said the first doses will be administered Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Doses also will be given Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
The clinic is for first responders in Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Merrimac, West Newbury, Newbury, Georgetown and Rowley.
“I am very excited to be in a collaborative to do this for our first responders,” Giacalone said. “They’re out there and just to be able to administer it to them (is great news).”
He added that it is heartening to see progress fighting the coronavirus.
Giacalone stressed the clinic is not for the general public but for firefighters, police officers, ambulance workers, emergency medical technicians and harbormasters.
First responders are part of the first phase of a three-phase rollout of the vaccine. Health care workers dealing with COVID-19 patients were the first group to be vaccinated followed by those living or working in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The second phase includes anyone over 65 years old, those with preexisting health conditions, educators, grocery store workers and sanitation workers.
The vaccine will be made available to the general public in the third phase, according to state health officials.
As part of those guidelines, the state requires at least 200 first responders attend each clinic, prompting Giacalone and other health agents to agree on a central location and date. Giacalone said the decision to offer the clinic in Newburyport was finalized Thursday.
Shortly before the two clinics, those administrating the vaccine — most likely school and health department nurses — will be vaccinated.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said he held a meeting with his officers with the knowledge a clinic would be held and a majority said they would be vaccinated.
“Although we are not mandating it, I am strongly recommending it,” Fowler said.
Giacalone said the state has sent him 800 doses of the vaccine, which are stored at Anna Jaques Hospital.
“So thanks to them for helping it out,” Giacalone said.
The original plan was to store the vaccine in an extremely cold freezer at the Health Department. But the freezer failed before the vaccine reached the building, prompting Giacalone to ask hospital officials to store the vaccine there.
“As soon as we received the shipment, we sent it over to Anna Jaques,” he said.
In a written statement, hospital President Mark Goldstein said serving the community is of “deep importance” to the hospital.
“While we remain focused on rolling out the vaccine to our staff and providers, we are working closely with Mayor (Donna) Holaday to support the regional efforts to vaccinate first responders in the communities we serve,” Goldstein said.
As for when the general public will be able to get vaccinated, Giacalone said he wished he had a “crystal ball” and warned it would be a complicated step-by-step endeavor.
“That’s going to be a work in progress,” he said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
