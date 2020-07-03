AMESBURY — Area roads and bridges could be getting extra attention soon, thanks to millions of dollars in state funding.
According to a press release from state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, the First and the Second Essex districts are scheduled to receive $4.3 million in Chapter 90 infrastructure funding in the state’s fiscal 2021 budget.
According to the press release, Newburyport will receive $517,445; Salisbury will receive $231,162; and Amesbury will get $394,836.
“During this pandemic it is more important than ever to make sure we work with our local communities to bring back funding for important infrastructure upgrades,” Kelcourse said in a press release. “This money will go a long way to helping Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury accomplish that goal.”
West Newbury will receive $214,695 for road and bridge repair; Newbury will get $269,575; Groveland will receive $219,545; Georgetown will see $305,440; Merrimac will get $197,021; Boxford will receive $414,014; and Haverhill, $1,540,921.
“Municipalities rely on this funding to repair and maintain our roads and infrastructure,” Mirra said in the release. “I’m glad we were able to continue funding this important local aid at a time when our cities and towns surely need it.”
The $4.3 million is part of a $200 million statewide bond authorization approved by the state House of Representatives 159-0 on June 30.
The measure was expected to reach Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk following a final enactment vote in the state Senate on July 2.
According to the press release, Chapter 90 funding can be used for road resurfacing, sidewalks, street lighting, traffic control measures and roadside drainage. Municipalities can also use the funds to buy, replace or pay for long-term leases of road building machinery, equipment and tools.
