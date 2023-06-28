IPSWICH — As the 2022-23 season draws to a close, Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras recently announced its musicians who were accepted to the Massachusetts Music Educators Association All-State and Northeastern District festivals.
These musicians qualified for the MMEA All-State Festival: Ephram Adler (trombone) of Wenham, Frederick Sowa (bassoon) of Medford, and Emi Whitfield (flute) of Salem.
These NMYO musicians successfully auditioned for the MMEA Senior Northeastern District Festival:
Boxford: Ryan Yu (alto saxophone); Hamilton: Maya Beach (French horn), Abigail Dorey (flute); Haverhill: Gianna Aloisi (violin); Ipswich: Anneliese Johnson (cello); Lynnfield: Rachel Lim (clarinet); Medford: Frederick Sowa (bassoon); Newburyport: Cedar Schumacher (trumpet); Reading: Victoria Henri (French horn); Salem: Casey Griffin & William Napierkowski (trumpet), Emi Whitfield (flute); Salisbury: Noah Alcaraz (clarinet); Wakefield: Serena Loh (flute); Wenham: Ephram Adler (trombone); West Newbury: Evan Lagueux (voice).
These musicians successfully auditioned for the MMEA Junior Northeastern District Festival:
Andover: Sabine Barron (double bass), Meredith Cummings and Megan Huang (violin), Abigail Odden (double bass); Boxford: Morgan Jones (French horn), Sofia Pomerantz (violin), Noah Rouff (percussion); Hamilton: Elisa Bellofatto (percussion); Ipswich: Persephone Altieri (oboe), Maddison Dodge (viola), Emma LaRochelle (tenor saxophone), Delaney Whitmore (violin); Topsfield: Caleb Aitchison (trumpet).
For those interested in joining, there are still spots available for most instruments for the 2023-24 season. To register for an audition and to see the audition requirements, visit nmyo.org. For more information, email info@nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.
NMYO provides youth musicians with ensemble training and opportunities for cognitive, social and personal growth through musical performance and community service, according to a news release.
NMYO’s 150 musicians come from more than 45 communities throughout northeaster Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, and participate in one of six ensembles that perform in at least two public concerts each season.
Master classes, enrichment days, chamber music coaching and community outreach concerts supplement the regular rehearsal and concert schedule. Rehearsals are held weekly, September through May, just off Interstate 95 and Route 1 in Topsfield and Boxford.
NMYO is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
