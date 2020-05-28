NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Salvation Army and Amesbury-based Our Neighbors’ Table were among dozens of regional nonprofits recently awarded COVID-19 grant money from the Essex County Community Foundation.
Danvers-based ECCF, which oversees more than 230 charities across the region, awarded $650,000 to the nonprofits as part of its fourth round of grants from its Essex County COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund was established in March to support nonprofits on the front lines of the pandemic response in Essex County.
Most of the money ($600,000) comes from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, established by first lady Lauren Baker and the One8 Foundation.
Other area nonprofits included in the recent round of grants include The Pettengill House in Salisbury, Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport and Among Friends — St. Paul’s Church in Newburyport.
“As this health crisis continues to affect people in our region in myriad ways, continued support from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund has enabled ECCF to increase funding to our frontline nonprofit organizations, which are working tirelessly to assist the most vulnerable among us,” said Beth Francis, ECCF president and CEO. “We are so thankful for this partnership, which has given us the ability to broaden the scope and size of our impact.”
To date, ECCF has awarded nearly $1.9 million to 124 nonprofits battling COVID-19 and the resulting economic fallout of the virus.
This most recent round of funding is focused almost exclusively on food insecurity and support for frontline essential workers. The $650,000 is being distributed to 43 organizations, including food pantries and collaborations, social service organizations and community hospitals and health centers.
According to recent reports, the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance, the agency that administers the state’s SNAP program, has seen a 400 percent increase in applications for food benefits.
Community health centers are also facing severe impacts from the health crisis. The Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers estimated that, statewide, health centers have seen on average a 60 percent decline in revenue.
The challenges of maintaining access to food and providing adequate support for essential frontline workers became evident right from the start of the pandemic and have persisted throughout.
In addition to supporting hunger and health care nonprofits, $25,000 from the Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund will be used to support Essex County artists – who have also been hit hard by the pandemic – through the Essex County Artist Fund.
“These creatives are gig workers that have faced unprecedented challenges due to the restriction of social interaction, which is so crucial to their work,” said Karen Ristuben, program director for ECCF’s Creative County Initiative, ECCF”s effort to support the region’s creative ecosystem.
“The grants will not only provide our local creatives with much-needed financial support, but they also let them know that we value their work, which is essential to the vibrancy and connectedness of our communities,” she added.
