The death toll statewide from COVID-19 rose to more than 7,900 with the latest state report on Wednesday, and two Greater Newburyport nursing homes reported new COVID-19 related deaths.
The state Department of Public Health said 48 people died in the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 7,938. State officials also reported the number of deaths at Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury rose to 20, an increase of one since the weekly report June 17.
And Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home in Rowley, which has 62 beds, reported it had 11 to 30 cases of COVID-19 and one to four deaths, the first report of a death at that facility, according to state figures.
The DPH reported 172 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 107,611 since the pandemic began in March. A total of 65,845 have undergone antibody testing and 790,223 have gone through molecular testing for the coronavirus.
Anna Jaques Hospital reported 11 positive COVID-19 cases this week, including one person in the intensive care unit.
Besides Merrimack Valley Health Center and Sea View, local nursing homes reporting included: Brigham Rehabilitation Center in Newburyport, with 64 beds, reported 1 to 10 positive cases; Port Healthcare in Newburyport, with 123 beds, reported 1 to 10 cases; Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Amesbury, with 120 beds, reported 11 to 30 positive cases; the Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation, with 111 beds, reported between 1 to 10 cases; and the Newburyport Society for Aged Men, with nine beds, reported no cases.
Under the category of assisted living centers, Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, with 139 beds, reported 11 to 30 cases; Avita of Newburyport, with 76 beds, reported no cases; the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, with 14 beds, reported 11 to 30 cases; and the Elizabeth Calsey House on Lions Mouth Road in Amesbury, with 26 beds, reported 11 to 30 cases.
On Wednesdays, the state publishes the town-by-town statistics on the number of people who have tested positive since the pandemic began.
For Greater Newburyport, those statistics include: Amesbury, 178 cases (and 23 deaths); Georgetown, 56 cases; Groveland, 33; Merrimac, 36; Newbury, 13; Newburyport, 97, including six deaths; Rowley, 58; Salisbury, 52, including five deaths; and West Newbury, 10 cases.
To see the latest DPH information, go to:
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting#covid-19-daily-dashboard-.
