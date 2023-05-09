Cider Hill Farm's Valerie Rosenberg

Cider Hill Farm's Valerie Rosenberg accepts a grant from John Orlando, North of Boston CVB Board chairman. 

 Courtesy photo

SALISBURY — The North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau recently announced the area organizations that will receive $58,000 in mini grant funding as part of its mission to encourage the 34 cities and towns of Essex County as a tourism destination.

Members, local chambers of commerce, destination marketing organizations, supporters of tourism and legislators gathered Friday, May 5, at the Maria Miles Visitor Center on Interstate 95 south to celebrate the tourism and hospitality industries that drive the local economy.

“We are happy to assist in these multimedia projects designed to draw more visitors to the North of Boston,” said Nancy Gardella, executive director. “Our organization and members have been working tirelessly to bring individual travelers and group tours to Essex County. We want to recognize these champions in our industry.”

The North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau is providing a portion of the funding it gets from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism to our member partners as mini grants to further their marketing efforts. 

The following is a list of grant recipients:

Cider Hill Farm and Amesbury Public Library – Pollinator Festival digital ad campaign

Destination Salem - 2023 City Guide & Map

Discover Gloucester – 2023-2024 Discover Gloucester Visitor Guide: The Commemorative 400+ Edition

Essex Heritage – Essex Coastal Scenic Byway Map

Visit Essex- Digital Marketing and printed brochure/map

Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce – 2023-2024 Greater Cape Ann Guide & Directory

Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce/Rockport Division – 2023 Rockport Brochure & Map

Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Greater Newburyport Official Visitor and Resource Guide 2023-2024

The House of the Seven Gables Settlement Association – Summer Marketing Projects

Marblehead Chamber of Commerce – 2023 Marblehead Visitor’s Guide & Map

Marblehead Museum & Historical Society – Rack Card Printing

Museum of Old Newbury – 44th Annual Newbury Garden Tour Marketing Campaign

Museum of Printing – Radio spot ads on NPR Radio

North Shore Music Theatre and Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce – Brochure

Real Pirates Salem and Essex Tech Foundation – Real Discovery – The Wreck of the Whydah conservation work

The grant awards were presented at the Maria Miles Visitor Center, which is a critical part of the traveler support network across the commonwealth. This year, more than a quarter of a million people have come through the doors.

The dedicated staff provides comfort, directions, materials and referrals to thousands of area businesses, attractions and events throughout Essex County and Massachusetts.

