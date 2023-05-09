SALISBURY — The North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau recently announced the area organizations that will receive $58,000 in mini grant funding as part of its mission to encourage the 34 cities and towns of Essex County as a tourism destination.
Members, local chambers of commerce, destination marketing organizations, supporters of tourism and legislators gathered Friday, May 5, at the Maria Miles Visitor Center on Interstate 95 south to celebrate the tourism and hospitality industries that drive the local economy.
“We are happy to assist in these multimedia projects designed to draw more visitors to the North of Boston,” said Nancy Gardella, executive director. “Our organization and members have been working tirelessly to bring individual travelers and group tours to Essex County. We want to recognize these champions in our industry.”
The North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau is providing a portion of the funding it gets from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism to our member partners as mini grants to further their marketing efforts.
The following is a list of grant recipients:
Cider Hill Farm and Amesbury Public Library – Pollinator Festival digital ad campaign
Destination Salem - 2023 City Guide & Map
Discover Gloucester – 2023-2024 Discover Gloucester Visitor Guide: The Commemorative 400+ Edition
Essex Heritage – Essex Coastal Scenic Byway Map
Visit Essex- Digital Marketing and printed brochure/map
Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce – 2023-2024 Greater Cape Ann Guide & Directory
Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce/Rockport Division – 2023 Rockport Brochure & Map
Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Greater Newburyport Official Visitor and Resource Guide 2023-2024
The House of the Seven Gables Settlement Association – Summer Marketing Projects
Marblehead Chamber of Commerce – 2023 Marblehead Visitor’s Guide & Map
Marblehead Museum & Historical Society – Rack Card Printing
Museum of Old Newbury – 44th Annual Newbury Garden Tour Marketing Campaign
Museum of Printing – Radio spot ads on NPR Radio
North Shore Music Theatre and Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce – Brochure
Real Pirates Salem and Essex Tech Foundation – Real Discovery – The Wreck of the Whydah conservation work
The grant awards were presented at the Maria Miles Visitor Center, which is a critical part of the traveler support network across the commonwealth. This year, more than a quarter of a million people have come through the doors.
The dedicated staff provides comfort, directions, materials and referrals to thousands of area businesses, attractions and events throughout Essex County and Massachusetts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.