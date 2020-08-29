NEWBURYPORT — The city's ban on nonessential water use will continue until further notice because of a recent algae bloom, according to the mayor, who stressed that the city's drinking water shows no signs of toxins.
The bloom was discovered the week of Aug. 10 on the upper and lower Artichoke Reservoirs, which are the primary sources of drinking water for Newburyport, as well as portions of Newbury and West Newbury.
Since then, the city's Department of Public Services Water Division has continued to test the water, and Mayor Donna Holaday said during a televised update Thursday on Channel 9 that "there is no indication of toxins currently present in our treated drinking water."
"The water remains safe for drinking and other essential uses," she said. "Residents may use the water for drinking, making infant formula, making ice, brushing teeth and preparing foods. Boiling water is not necessary."
However, she said the city is upholding its mandatory water restriction on nonessential uses until further notice, and thanked the residents who have honored the restriction and turned off their irrigation systems.
"The water use restriction has helped to control the spread of the algae bloom and allows the Water Division to control the bloom more quickly," said Holaday. "Please understand that the bloom is the primary driver for the water restriction, but that our region is also in a drought condition, and that alone could trigger a water restriction as well."
The mayor said testing will be ongoing for the immediate situation and as part of the city's regular monitoring.
Holaday said the city is working with experts to treat the bloom, and that the city's consultant has encouraged officials to continue restrictions until the treatment is complete. The treatment does not have an effect on the drinking water.
Algae blooms result from the rapid growth of algae and can cause harm to animals, people and the environment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They can look like foam, scum or mats on the surface of water and can be different colors.
In freshwater lakes and rivers, harmful algae blooms are most commonly formed from cyanobacteria. Because of their color, they are often called blue-green algae.
People or animals can get sick when they come in contact with water or food contaminated with algal toxins by swimming, kayaking, fishing or wading through water, breathing in contaminated tiny water droplets or mist, drinking contaminated water and eating contaminated seafood, according to the CDC.
Holaday said the toxicity levels in the reservoirs are technically below the recreational use guidelines, meaning they are not unsafe for people or pets.
"However, we wish to err on the side of caution, and do not recommend any water use at the reservoir until the final analysis can be completed by our consultants," she said.
For updates on the water restrictions, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/WaterRestrictions
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
