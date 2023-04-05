ROWLEY — Police chiefs in Rowley, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland and Newbury recently announced the addition of jail diversion clinician Robin Reid.
Reid’s position is made possible through funding from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health Jail/Arrest Diversion Grant Program to start a “Component Jail Diversion Program.”
The clinician was also made possible in collaboration with Beth Israel Lahey Health Behavioral Services.
Reid will assist with behavioral health calls, perform brief assessments to determine appropriate service connections, facilitate diversion from arrest as needed, and help to improve competency within the police departments.
This would strengthen each department’s response to behavioral health crises.
Additional funding will provide increased behavioral health training to members of each of the five police departments to increase citizen and officer safety; increase services for community members; decrease unnecessary arrests; decrease undue stress on the emergency services system; and divert behavioral health patients to treatment or connect them with services as needed.
Reid is assigned the following office schedule: Rowley on Mondays, Boxford on Tuesdays, Groveland on Wednesdays, Georgetown on Thursdays and Newbury on Fridays.
She is expected to break free to help with any behavioral health crises that occur within the five communities. During her assigned community day, Reid will make follow-up visits with certain members of the community that may benefit from her services.
