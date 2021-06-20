BEVERLY — A number of Greater Newburyport residents received degrees during Endicott College's 81st annual commencement exercises May 22.
Degree recipients included:
Amesbury: Mya Kermelewicz, bachelor of science in psychology, graduated magna cum laude. She is the daughter of Julie and Robert Kermelewicz.
Mary Myers, master of education in special education.
Tracy Peveri, bachelor of science in business management, graduated magna cum laude.
Kaela Scanlon, master of education in special education.
Georgetown: Kailee Masse, bachelor of science in nursing, graduated summa cum laude. She is the daughter of Gail Masse.
Katherine Terban, master of science in sports leadership.
Groveland: Nicholas Arcadipane, master of business administration.
Noelle Lamattina, bachelor of science in nursing, graduated magna cum laude. She is the daughter of Kirsten and Michael Lamattina.
Nicole O'Rourke, master of education in early child education.
Julia Wright, bachelor of science in nursing. She is the daughter of Leanne and Jason Wright.
Newbury: Marielle Cassidy, bachelor of fine arts in interior design. She is the daughter of Peter Cassidy.
Newburyport: Rebecca Castonguay, bachelor of arts in liberal studies/education, graduated summa cum laude. She is the daughter of Amy and Richard Castonguay.
Philip Gallant, master of business administration.
Laura Potts, master of education in applied behavioral analysis.
Madeline Scally, bachelor of science in criminal justice, graduated cum laude. She is the daughter of Jessica and Darrin Scally.
Rowley: Timothy Amello, bachelor of science in computer science, graduated magna cum laude. He is the son of Anne Marie and Joseph Amello
Brittany Baskette, master of business administration
Giulia Mollica, master of business administration.
Margaret Rooney, bachelor of science in business management. She is the daughter of Mary and Peter Rooney.
Salisbury: Joseph Nicolo, bachelor of science in sports management. He is the son of Cheryl and Paul Nicolo.
