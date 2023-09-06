AMESBURY — Amesbury residents Andrew Smith, Anne Bryant and Wendy Locke, along with Sherri Marshall and Maille Dobson of Salisbury, will join thousands in the iconic fundraising walk for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support all forms of cancer research and care at Dana-Farber.
The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $167 million for Dana-Farber in its 34-year history, raising a record of more than $8.8 million in 2022.
“Throughout the past 34 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has continuously supported lifesaving research and cancer care at Dana-Farber. The 2023 Walk will be held during the Jimmy Fund’s 75th anniversary year and will aim to raise $9 million in the effort to prevent, treat and defy cancer,” said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. “This year also marks the 35th annual Jimmy Fund Walk. We are eager to get out on the course and see all our outstanding walkers and teams come together to support this great cause.”
The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the Boston Marathon course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus), 10K walk (from Newton), half marathon walk (from Wellesley), and marathon walk (from Hopkinton).
Whatever route walkers choose, participants will be treated to 10 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes – displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration.
All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk will culminate at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line. Due to construction in Copley Square, the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line location has been moved to the Fenway neighborhood for 2023.
Walkers should know that distances may be slightly shorter as we finish the walk in front of Fenway Park. The finish line will include a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.
If walkers wish to participate a bit closer to home, the Jimmy Fund Walk has flexible opportunities. Participants can also join the event virtually by “walking their way” from wherever they are most comfortable—in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail or on a treadmill at home. Materials to support virtual walkers are available.
To register to walk or volunteer (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal and Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.