SALISBURY – With November fast approaching, restaurant owners facing the prospect of a winter without many customers and limits on indoor dining are signaling they won't even try to stay open.
Since summer, outdoor dining has provided a financial lifeline for restaurant owners who have struggled to remain afloat since March when Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the closure of restaurants to slow the spread of COVID-19. Many restaurants set up chairs and tables with awning or umbrellas in their parking lots or along the sidewalks or edge of area streets. But cold weather has shut down most of those temporary dining areas.
Over the weekend, two area restaurants, Pat's Diner in Salisbury Square, and Brick & Ash on Center Street in downtown Newburyport, announced they will be closed for at least several months.
Brick & Ash featured an outdoor seating area in a parking lot with fake grass that some compared to a beer garden. Pat's Diner offered only indoor service.
"As the seasons change, we’ve decided to take a cue from nature, and hibernate for the next few months. Brick & Ash will be closed temporarily – this isn’t goodbye but see you soon. We will be sure to update you as our plans unfold," a message on Brick & Ash's homepage reads.
Pat’s Diner owner Pat Archambault simply announced on her outdoor billboard that the cherished eatery will be closed until March
No one answered the phone when a reporter called Pat's Diner seeking comment on Monday. A phone call to Brick & Ash owner Laura Wolfe was not immediately returned.
Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Frank Cousins said he and the chamber would be discussing the immediate future of outdoor seating and what can be done to aid restaurants during a meeting in the coming days.
"We're concerned about it," he said.
Last month, Baker extended the time frame when restaurant owners can use public parking spaces and sidewalks for outdoor dining until Dec. 1.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.