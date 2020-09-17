NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport, Triton and Pentucket school districts will offer free meals to all students until funding runs out, or as late as Dec. 31, following a recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the National School Lunch Program.
The USDA said in a press release, "This unprecedented move will help ensure — no matter what the situation is on the ground — children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic."
In Newburyport, Food Service Director Pam Kealey said meals will be prepacked at schools for the time being. Each school's distribution process will be a bit different to maximize social distancing and keep students in their own small groups — known as "cohorts" and "pods."
At Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, breakfast and lunch will be delivered to students in the classroom. At Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School, students will go to the cafeteria to pick up their food, but bring it back to the classroom to eat.
Students at Rupert A. Nock Middle School will alternate between eating lunch in the classrooms or in the cafeteria, depending on their assigned pod. At Newburyport High School, students will eat in the cafeteria.
"The objective of having all of these different plans is to maintain the integrity of the pods that have been established and the cohort groups," Kealey said.
For students in remote learning, the district will offer contactless meal pickups on Mondays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Newburyport High School. Families can expect to receive meals for as many days as they are not in school each week.
Our Neighbors' Table will continue to offer its Newburyport Market curbside grocery pickup at the Senior Community Center, 113 High St., on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.ourneighborstable.org/programs.html.
At Triton Regional, the district will provide grab-and-go meals to area families who need them.
"We are delivering five days worth of meals on Mondays," Superintendent Brian Forget said. "That's 10 meals, every week."
Meals will be available through curbside pickup and school bus delivery.
"We get federal reimbursement for this so we can provide free meals to everyone in the district who is aged 0 to 18," Forget said. "If people want a meal, it's free."
At a Pentucket School Committee meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said his district would take part in the free lunch program as well, but he warned that it would not happen immediately since officials need to know numbers first.
"If we applied immediately and there were 70 students who were getting lunch, and all of sudden that number went up to 270, that would create a supply problem," Bartholomew said.
For students who need meals on remote learning days, those families should contact the district office directly at 978-363-2280 to coordinate meal pickup.
Also at the meeting Tuesday night, Pentucket Business Manager Greg Labrecque expressed interest in exploring other meal options for the district in the future.
Several years ago, the National School Lunch Program began to offer meals that were a bit more "healthy," Labrecque explained, saying the food and set calorie limit caused the participation rate to drop "about 30%."
He said this caused the amount of food "being thrown out every day to be staggering."
If the district leaves the National School Lunch Program at some point, Bartholomew said it would not affect any student's access to free or reduced lunch.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
