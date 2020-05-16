NEWBURYPORT – The Link House in Newburyport and two Amesbury sober homes run by Housing Support Inc. are among 31 nonprofit housing providers across the state recently awarded money by MassHousing.
The two area organizations received up to $25,000 as part of a series of grants. The grants, given to nonprofit affordable sober housing providers that previously received financing from MassHousing, came from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations Inc., a subsidiary of MassHousing.
The money will help ensure financial stability for the two area facilities and the 29 other recipients that care for more than 660 men, women and families looking to overcome addiction across the state, according to a press release.
The Link House received $10,000 to help women there who lost income from job losses. The money will also help absorb the increased costs of personal protective equipment, food, supplies, utilities and staff.
Housing Support Inc. received two grants, one for $20,670 for the Elms, a sober house for men, and $13,092 for the Bartlett House for women. Both grants cover lost rental income.
MassHousing is an independent, quasi-public agency created in 1966 to provide financing for affordable housing in the state.
The center's mission is to increase, improve and support affordable sober housing for people and households in recovery in Massachusetts. The grants were considered and disbursed on a case-by-case basis.
“The COVID-19 crisis has particularly impacted the lives of some of our most vulnerable citizens and the economic stability of the many nonprofit organizations that provide vital sober housing and support services to people fighting addiction around the commonwealth,” said MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay.
“Many residents have lost their jobs and cannot pay rent, and many nonprofit organizations are struggling to meet their financial obligations due to reduced rental income and increased operating costs connected to the pandemic,” she added.
Nonprofit sober housing providers have seen increased costs for food, supplies and cleaning. There have been added payroll expenses for overtime or additional staff to maintain the sober housing and services, as well as assisting residents in applying for available state and federal COVID-19-related benefits.
Some entities have also identified additional costs for technology to allow residents to utilize telehealth options and participate remotely in their regular recovery programs, according to MassHousing.
