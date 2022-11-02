BYFIELD — There is only so much one can learn about the region’s Great Marsh in a classroom. That’s why roughly 20 juniors and seniors from area schools, including The Governor’s Academy and Newburyport High School, will attend a symposium on the marsh Thursday at Woodman’s in Essex.
The students will lead a discussion called a “Climate Cafe,” which educators hope will empower them to have more conversations about the environment in partnership with adults, according to Governor’s Academy officials.
Students will partner with Great Marsh Coalition members and scientists to generate half-hour discussions about sea level rise and human impacts on the environment. They will also focus on how coalition members and other adults participating in this work should engage with future leaders – hopefully students – and what their generation thinks of these issues.
The Great Marsh stretches from Cape Ann to New Hampshire and its more than 20,000 acres constitutes the largest salt marsh in New England. The marsh serves as an “important source of climate resiliency for the region by protecting shorelines from storms and absorbing excess runoff,” according to the Great Marsh Coalition website.
The coalition was formed in 2000 and consists of government officials, nonprofit organization leaders and environmentalists who study the Great Marsh and protect it through education and raising public awareness.
The cafes are run by Shari Melto, who last summer asked Governor’s Bass Institute Director and science teacher Erika Mitkus if she could gather a few students to lead a similar discussion at the annual Great Marsh Symposium.
That led to students in science teacher Jamie Brandt’s honors environmental science class to being invited to the symposium, according to Governor’s Academy officials. Mitkus said the symposium was exactly the kind of experiential learning she and others are focusing on at the Bass Institute.
“By taking the content outside the classroom and positioning the students as equal partners or even leaders in the conversation, we are asking them to be active participants in the solutions to these complex problems,” Mitkus said. “Learning about something like sea level rise in school can seem very abstract, but participating in discussions with decision-makers and scientists who need to take action on these issues will hopefully be a very impactful experience for our students. Through this cafe, we are telling the students explicitly that they have a voice in this discussion — and that we are all eager to hear what they have to say.”
Students will sit at tables of 10 and lead the discussion, and then summarize what they have heard at the end before the audience. They will lead these discussions with scientists and adults in the community. Melto came to Brandt’s class the week of Oct. 24 to train students and debrief them on their roles, a Governor’s Academy spokesperson said.
Governor’s Head of School Peter Quimby said the symposium is typically something done at the college level, giving high school students an advantage in becoming more personally invested in their work.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for them,” Quimby said, adding that students become more personally invested when given the chance to understand the background and purpose of their studies.
