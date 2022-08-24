BEVERLY — Fourteen-year-old Max Panda recently returned from India to his Beverly home with his family after hand delivering a check for $10,000.
Since he was 12, he has been a youth ambassador for Sukarya USA, an organization which helps impoverished areas of India, an issue close to his heart.
“I am a quarter Indian, and so it really hit home for me doing my research and seeing the conditions in some of the slums over there,” Max said.
Alexander Panda, Max’s father and a doctor at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, said he was "incredibly proud" of his son’s accomplishment, and hopes the program will have a long-term impact.
“Many of these kids are disconnected from the public school system, but through this initiative they can pass tests that will let them join the public schools,” Alexander Panda said. “Those kids can go on to pursue their dreams, such as becoming doctors or teachers, and then bring those skills to their communities.”
Max's fundraising began small, with ventures such as lemonade stands and selling cookies. He would also travel the state speaking at Rotary clubs. It was this summer that Max set his $10,000 goal with an online fundraiser.
“I started with family and friends, and as people donated and shared the link and spread the word, more donations kept coming,” Max said. “I am so grateful to those who made this possible.”
Max spent a total of two weeks in India, spending some time at Sukarya’s headquarters and visiting family. For the most part, Max was working in the slums and teaching as part of an initiative called “Education on Wheels.”
“They have buses they have fitted with classroom materials so they can bring the education to the slums,” Max said
Max will be starting his freshman year at Beverly High School soon.
