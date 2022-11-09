NEWBURYPORT — Veterans young and old visited Nock Middle School on Tuesday to share their unique stories and answer questions from eager eighth-graders during the school’s eighth annual Veterans Town Hall.
The event, the brainchild of U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, gave students a brief glimpse into the lives of those who served the nation in the armed forces, according to social studies teacher Jen Groskin.
Since its inception, Groskin has cast a wide net, recruiting area veterans to attend the event with Newburyport Veterans Services Director Kevin Hunt and U.S. Navy Dr. Ralph Orlando acting as point persons.
Hunt and Orlando were among the roughly dozen veterans who visited students in their classrooms before heading to the school cafeteria where they got to greet all of them.
After the event, Hunt said veterans who spoke in the classrooms were “overwhelmingly moved by the experience” and that students enjoyed meeting “real live” veterans.
“I think the students get something out of it,” Hunt said. “They pay attention to what is said and are genuinely interested in the messages the veterans convey. It’s hard to keep 100 middle school students quiet when they are in a group. For the entire time the veterans spoke, the students were quiet, and they paid attention to what was said.”
Hunt added that veterans typically enjoy sharing that interest and talking about their own experiences. It is also rare for anyone to personally encounter a living prisoner of war.
“These students at the Nock School got a chance to hear personally from a prisoner of war,” Hunt said. “They also got an excellent education on the small, black POW/MIA flag that flies from many of our flagpoles. Harry Perkins who spoke about the POW flag was one of the original founders of the POW flag, which flew first in Massachusetts under Gov. (Michael) Dukakis.”
School Principal Nicholas Markos said in addition to giving students an opportunity to thank and support local veterans, the town hall allows them to work on their listening and question-asking skills.
“The kids are super engaged,” Markos said.
U.S. Army veteran Meghan Marlar, who specializes in intelligence, was pelted with several questions from students in Groskin’s classroom, including whether the Army is accurately portrayed in films and on television.
“It’s not as glamorous as the movies make it out to be,” she said.
Later, Marlar said she was impressed with the students’ perceptiveness and inquisitiveness.
“They ask great questions,” the Newburyport resident said.
Marlar spoke about how the Army has given her a greater perspective on everyday life and how her service has helped her remain less stressed. Her husband has completed three terms in Afghanistan, she added.
In another classroom, Prince Boateng, who joined the U.S. Navy in 2006, spoke to students about his tours of duty. One student asked if he ever boarded a boat belonging to an unfriendly crew or nation.
Groskin said students often think of veterans as older and wearing Vietnam War hats. It comes as a surprise to many to learn that many of the veterans, including Marlar and Boateng, are much younger and still in the service.
The younger veterans show students there are many different pathways to success, she said.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
