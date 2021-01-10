Area was hotspot for rumrunning during Prohibition

NEWBURYPORT – The year 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of Prohibition, which briefly turned Massachusetts, and particularly coastal towns like Newburyport and Salisbury, into hot spots for illegal alcohol smuggling.
After the 18th Amendment took effect in January 1920, banning the production and sale of liquor, New England became a popular destination for ships sneaking alcohol in from overseas. The Clipper City and Salisbury made up part of the so-called “Rum Row” and were home to a number of prolific rum-smuggling operations.
In a 2011 Daily News article recalling the time, Newburyport author John Lagoulis wrote, “The wharf rats whom I knew and played with along the riverfront were used by the so-called bootleggers to deliver packages (usually alcohol) to the speakeasies. We were paid a dime per delivery.”
The late Lagoulis wrote extensively about his experience growing up in Newburyport during Prohibition, and recalled that there were numerous speakeasies here during Prohibition, including a notorious establishment on Liberty Street, next to what is now The Daily News building.
But while speakeasies were sometimes raided, much of the risk of Prohibition was taken on by rumrunners. Three miles off the shore of Massachusetts in international waters liquor-filled boats would anchor and wait for small speedboats to come and transport their cargo to land. The men who ferried the liquor were the rum-runners and were constantly evading or bribing police officers, the Coast Guard and federal officials.
“There’s some great photographs,” said Susan Edwards, executive director of the Museum of Old Newbury. “In May of 1932… the Coast Guard tracked a speedboat down and captured it before it was unloaded, and there were 700 cases of liquor on the speedboat, and the picture is just wonderful. It gives you a really clear idea of the volume of illegal activity that was going on at the time.”
The volume of illegal activity in the area was higher than one might expect. In one noteworthy trial in 1925, more than 20 defendants, mostly from Salisbury and Newburyport, were accused of participating in a vast smuggling conspiracy, according to Daily News articles at the time.
The newspaper reported that indictments were filed against the entire Salisbury Board of Selectmen and the captain of the Merrimack River Coast Guard station, for taking bribes from rumrunners. The trial hinged on the testimony of one man, Anthony Caramagno, who owned a garage in Salisbury used to store and sell liquor.
Caramagno claimed that the Salisbury police chief had invested money in his liquor business. A Newburyport city councilor testified he had accepted bribes and split bribes with the Coast Guard captain. Police officers testified the Salisbury chief and other officers had helped Caramagno unload and transport liquor.
It was also rumored that a federal agent had investigated the conspiracy and written a damaging report, the newspaper said at the time. The conspirators then allegedly offered the agent $1,500 to give them his report, but no report was ever turned in.
In the end, every defendant pleaded complete ignorance, with some going as far as to claim they didn’t know the locations the prosecution referenced in the trial. Only four defendants were found guilty.
But from 1922-24, the operation brought in hundreds of gallons of liquor, and helped to keep the area’s speakeasies up and running. Until Prohibition ended in Massachusetts in 1933, rumrunning and liquor smuggling continued, with many local officials reportedly turning a blind eye.
