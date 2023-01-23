ROWLEY — Local historian and writer Bob Brodsky will be presenting a Kodachrome slide-sound show at the Rowley Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m. The presentation is a report on his 1951 sojourn to the Four Corners of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Arizona as a member of a scientific expedition for 14- to 18-year-old-boys. During the pandemic he was able to restore his 240 slides and the original sound track to digital. They will be presented on a large screen in the Rowley Library public meeting room, sponsored by the Rowley Council on Aging. The program lasts one hour.
The program will be of interest to teenage boys and girls, their parents, teachers, photo enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the history of that area. Seating will be limited.
