NEWBURYPORT — The Arpeggione Ensemble presents its latest concert, “The Salon of Anna Amalia,” on Sunday at the First Religious Society, 26 Pleasant Street.
Angela LeBlanc, a world-renowned flutist, is a Newburyport native. Others in the group include Sylvia Berry on fortepiano, Anna Griffis on viola and Ben Swartz on cello as they play chamber music with unusual instrumental combinations.
Arpeggione performs concerts that create opportunities to learn and explore, according to a news release. The concert will feature the works of Anna Amalia, princess-abbess of Quedlinburg.
The group has paired works by Amalia with a piece by C.P.E. Bach from Amalia’s library and a piece by Mozart directly influenced by her compositions.
The audience will discover what makes the music written for a salon unique, and what people would have heard and understood in that context and to uncover subtle ways in which Amalia’s compositions, tastes and music library of the 18th century influenced later composers.
This live concert will be presented as part of the Jean C. Wilson Music Series, which is named for a founder and director of the music series for 28 years.
Suggested donations are $20; $10 for seniors; free for children and students. For more information, visit frsuu.org/jean-wilson-music-series or call 978-465-0602, ext. 401.
