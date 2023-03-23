NEWBURYPORT — Andrea LeBlanc will bring her chamber ensemble, Arpeggione, to her hometown for a performance at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The baroque flutist co-founded Arpeggione in 2022 to bring performances to some of her favorite places in the area.
LeBlanc lives in Beverly and also performs as an orchestral musician and soloist with groups such as the Handel and Haydn Society, Boston Early Music Festival, Aston Magna and Mercury Houston.
“The Salon of Anna Amalia” will celebrate the musical works and influence of Anna Amalia, princess-abbess of Quedlinburg.
Other members of Arpeggione are Thomas Carroll, clarinet; Anna Griffis, viola; Ben Swartz, cello; and Sylvia Berry, fortepiano. They will play instruments from the late 18th century.
This live concert will be presented as part of the Jean C. Wilson Music Series, which is named for a founder and director of the music series for 28 years.
Suggested donations are $20, $10 for seniors; free for children and students. For more information, visit frsuu.org/jean-wilson-music-series or call 978-465-0602, ext. 401.
Tickets can be purchased at www.frsuu.org/final-wilson-series-2/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.