MERRIMAC — A Merrimac Square man charged with savagely attacking a man with a brick and his fists in July is expected to be arraigned in Salem Superior Court next week.
Tyler McLaughlin, 27, was charged on July 23 with mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (causing serious bodily injury), assault and battery (serious bodily injury), assault and battery of a family/household member and felony nighttime breaking and entering of a building.
In Newburyport District Court on Thursday, Judge William Martin was told by an Essex County prosecutor that McLaughlin was to be arraigned in the higher court Jan. 29. That prompted Martin to schedule a status hearing for Feb. 5 to dismiss the charges in the lower court if the arraignment takes place.
McLaughlin was arrested minutes after he allegedly forced open the front door of his former apartment and attacked the 59-year-old man who had just kicked him out.
The victim was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital for treatment of severe lacerations, possible internal injuries and other major injuries. He was later transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, according to a Merrimac police report.
Officer Jeffrey Boisvert drew his handgun about 2:50 a.m., shortly after he and Officer Jonathan Hewey saw McLaughlin pounding on the victim with his fists, the police report said.
"(The man) was shirtless, was covered in blood and screaming for help as Tyler continued to hit him in the back of the head," Boisvert wrote in his report.
Once Boisvert told McLaughlin to stop, he held out his hands and began walking toward the officer. McLaughlin laid on the ground as ordered and was handcuffed.
"Tyler acted like nothing had even happened and that everything was normal despite him being covered head to toe in his (victim's) blood," Boisvert wrote in his report.
While McLaughlin was being put into a police cruiser, he told officers he wanted to hurt the victim "real bad for kicking him out of the apartment," according to Boisvert.
The victim remained conscious and told police that McLaughlin kicked the door into his apartment and began hitting him in the face with a brick.
Despite brutally beating the victim, McLaughlin showed no remorse or sympathy, Boisvert said in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.