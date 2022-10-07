SALISBURY — A local masseur charged with sexually assaulting a female client in May failed to appear in Newburyport District Court on Thursday for a hearing, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.
Zhiqiang Yang, 58, formerly of Whole Foot Massage & Reflexology on Elm Street in Salisbury, posted $2,500 cash bail following his arraignment in August on two counts of indecent assault and battery of a person over 14. Before leaving the courtroom, the Flushing, New York, resident was ordered to return for all hearings.
After failing to return Thursday, Judge Allen Swan issued a nonbailable warrant for his arrest. Yang also faces the possibility of forfeiting his bail money after Swan announced he would hold a hearing in 30 days to determine whether the money should be seized.
Yang had been living at the owner’s home when local police say he assaulted the victim while giving her a massage in May.
A manager at Whole Foot Massage & Reflexology said Yang no longer worked there and returned to New York.
The victim went to the Salisbury police station May 22, shortly after the alleged incident. She told police that Yang grabbed her inappropriately in multiple areas of her bare body during a full-body massage.
“(The victim) described the situation as ‘uncomfortable’ and that she felt he ‘had a plan’ and was taking advantage of her in a vulnerable state. (The victim) expressed how uncomfortable she felt and just hoped the massage would end. (The victim) feels that she was violated and touched inappropriately multiple times and that male (masseur) is preying on women using the massage as a tool,” Officer Adam Lischinsky wrote in his report.
The case remained in limbo until the next month when Lischinsky was assigned to the case. In late June, Lischinsky sat down with the victim, who recapped the events from the previous month. She told the officer that she had been in the business before for foot massages but the May visit was the first time she had a full-body massage.
“By the end of the massage, I realized that this person was enjoying what he was doing in a sexual way,” she told Lischinsky, according to his report.
The victim’s boyfriend, who was getting a massage in a different room that day, was also interviewed by Lischinsky. During that interview, the boyfriend said he believed his credit card was stolen during their visit.
The officer also learned that Salisbury police Sgt. Timothy Hunter conducted an earlier investigation of illegal sexual activity at Whole Foot Massage in 2017.
Lischinsky visited Whole Foot Massage on July 6 and noticed security cameras inside, leading him to believe that the identities of the masseur and masseuse who was working on the boyfriend could be obtained.
Roughly 12 days later, Lischinsky obtained a search warrant to sweep the business for any evidence related to the alleged sexual assault and alleged credit card theft. Local police, along with agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the State Licensing Unit served the search warrant on July 20.
During the search, police secured evidence that would show who worked in the business on the day the alleged crimes took place. They also had a chance to speak to Yang, who admitted giving the victim a massage that day.
He denied touching her inappropriately, saying he was under orders not to touch a client in certain areas. Yang also told police he arrived from New York on May 10 and had been staying at the owner’s home since his arrival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.