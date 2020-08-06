AMESBURY — Inspectors from the state Department of Environmental Protection are expected to visit Lions Mouth Road soon to check on reports of arsenic next to Cashman Elementary School, where a new school is scheduled to be built.
Soil samples taken from the site recently indicated high levels of the poisonous chemical.
The city collected 15 samples of loam from an unused athletic field behind Cashman on July 9 — 2 to 6 inches below the surface, according to MassDEP spokesman Ed Coletta. Two samples were also taken 2 feet below the surface.
“This could be naturally occurring, so we will be testing to see,” Coletta said. “At this point, there appears to be no real levels of concern. But we will be looking at the nature and chemistry of the compounds and testing to see if there is any indication of pesticides or if it has been caused by humans.”
He said the city reported the situation to MassDEP on July 24. Seventeen soil samples revealed a concentration of arsenic above the state’s 20 milligrams per kilogram level of tolerance.
The samples contained arsenic ranging between 20.5 and 82.3 milligrams per kilogram, Coletta said.
“Some of the samples labeled could pose an immediate hazard because some of the concentrations were above 40 milligrams per kilogram,” he said. “The 80.3 concentration is above standard for residential but slightly below the stands for parkland.”
State regulations require that samples from 20.5 to 83.3 milligrams per kilogram will have to be further investigated by the city; MassDEP will take samples to determine how widespread the contamination is within the next two to three weeks.
Coletta said Amesbury falls within the “arsenic belt,” an area stretching from eastern Maine to northeastern Massachusetts where arsenic levels in bedrock well water have been reported at a rate greater than three times the national average.
City Health Director Jack Morris said he and MassDEP, as well as an engineer from the owner’s project manager, NV5 Global Inc., walked the site July 31
“(NV5 Global Inc.) will need to get more soil samples and determine if there is a consistent pattern and possibly it may just be the arsenic belt,” Morris said. “But they will need to go on the ball field and on another city property that hasn’t been disturbed to be able to make those determinations. Then, they will come up with either a mitigation plan or a plan of attack.”
Morris reiterated that the public is not in danger.
“Since the arsenic appears to be naturally occurring, to my understanding, this will not delay the project,” Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
