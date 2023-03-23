AMESBURY — As the snow melts, City Hall is getting ready to shake off the “Winter Blues” with a new spring-themed art exhibit.
“Color Pop” is set to open April 3 as part of the latest “Art at City Hall” series that will run through June 22.
“Art at City Hall” committee member Jarrett Min Davis explained what the “Color Pop” theme means.
“It’s spring, flowers are blooming, everything is getting brighter. We are coming out of winter. So it’s that symbolic sort of thing that color represents, whether it is renewal, growth, brightness, hopefully, a little bit more happiness and joy after a really long, hard winter,” Davis said.
The deadline for submissions was Wednesday. “Color Pop” will replace the “Winter Blues” art exhibit.
Davis said he and his wife, Courtney Jordan, who leads the “Art at City Hall” committee, were stunned at how much artwork came their way.
“When we took over, it was a fairly small thing,” Davis said, “but now I think we are looking at nearly 50 submissions, probably closer to 60 now. So it went from a very small thing to a very big thing. We are happy to see so many people be attracted to the theme and submit so much more work,” Davis said.
He said submissions have come from artists all across the Merrimack Valley. He noted that many of the artists are exhibition first-timers.
“They are just so excited to have their art exhibits be seen, and we want to make that as professional an experience as possible. That means title cards, having exact numbers, and keeping everything organized,” Davis said.
“So it’s a ton of work, but it’s all worth it when you see those people come in like, ‘Oh my gosh, my art is on the wall.’ and they take pictures with their family in front of it, and it’s nice to see people see those types of hopes and dreams lived out and have their art seen by the community.”
Cultural Council Chair Margaret Leahy praised Mayor Kassandra Gove for her work promoting the arts in Amesbury.
“‘Art at City Hall’ was started during an administration that really kind of put arts and culture on the back burner, or at least didn’t really invest a ton of energy and attention into it. But we were still able to start this program, which is great,” Leahy said. “Now, with a mayor who has so much interest in cultivating arts and culture in Amesbury in new and experimental ways, I think it’s really important that we continue a program like this,” Leahy said.
She praised the work the Art at City Hall Committee does in setting up the exhibit.
“The committee is really good at curating pieces that they think will bring the most interest and value into the lobby there,” Leahy said.
Davis said he hopes to see the event grow and emphasized that all “Art at City Hall” exhibits are free.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.