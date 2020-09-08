Art exhibit featured at Anna Jacques

NEWBURYPORT — A collection of recent oil paintings by Theresa Skovron will be on exhibit through Sept. 24 on the first floor of the main building at Anna Jacques Hospital
Skovron is an Amesbury native and New Hampshire-based oil painter.
After working in the corporate world for many years, Skovron said she could no longer ignore her desire to express herself artistically.
She ultimately decided to embark upon the world of art. As a self-taught artist, Skovron has experimented with watercolors, acrylics and oil for the past 20 years and now devotes her energy to painting primarily in oils at her home studio in Newton, New Hampshire, or outside on location.
“Painting, for me, is a natural response to the beauty of my surroundings; from the rolling fields of neighboring farms, the lakes and seacoast I grew up around, to my immediate surroundings at home and in the garden," she said in a press release. "Many of my paintings are evident of local scenes.”
Skovron is a member of the Newburyport Art Association, where she has exhibited in numerous juried shows along with the gift shop.
She is also a member of Seacoast Artist Association in Exeter, New Hampshire, and was a resident artist for 20 years at Collector’s Eye in Stratham, New Hampshire.
Her work has been exhibited at The Art Of Great Bay annual show in Greenland, New Hampshire, RE/MAX On the River’s Miracle Wall solo show in Newburyport, the Rocks Village Art Show in Haverhill, and the Open Studio Tour in Amesbury, among other venues.
The show is sponsored by the Anna Jacques Aid Association with a percentage of proceeds donated to benefit the hospital
