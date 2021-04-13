Art exhibit opens at AJH in May

NEWBURPORT — Artist Constance Festo Lafond will display her artwork from May 7 to June 2 at Anna Jaques Hospital.
The public is invited to view her art on the wall across from the gift shop. Part of the proceeds from sales of her work will support the Hospital Aid Association.
In a press release about the exhibit, Festo Lafond said, "I have always noticed the beautiful compositions happening naturally around me. Capturing them and the joy they bring me has been my creative motivation. My figurative paintings are fluid and gentle in their line and form, harmonious in soft, yet vibrant color. My landscapes are alive with hue, movement and atmospheric tension, inviting viewers into an immersive experience. Collaging my photographs and prints into unique expressions of vibrant color and rich texture allows me to express the beauty of the natural world."
Her art is printed on scarves, clothing and household items and available online at Society6 at https://society6.com/constantlycreating and also at LeGaleriste https://legaleriste.com/constance.festo.lafond.
The artist is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/constantlycreating and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/pilatesartist.
Festo Lafond maintains an art studio at Porter Mill Studios, 95 Rantoul St., Beverly. Her email is festolafond@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.