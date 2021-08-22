Art heist author slated for virtual presentation

MERRIMAC – Bestselling author Anthony Amore will give a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 on his new book, "The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist." To register, go to www.merrimaclibrary.org and find the event link on the events calendar.
Amore's book chronicles the extraordinary life and crimes of heiress-turned-revolutionary Rose Dugdale, who in 1974 became the only woman to pull off a major art heist. "The Woman Who Stole Vermeer" is Dugdale’s story, from her idyllic upbringing in Devonshire and her presentation to Elizabeth II as a debutante to her university years and her eventual radical lifestyle. Her life of crime and activism is at turns unbelievable and awe-inspiring, and sure to engross readers.
Amore is director of security and chief investigator at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where he is charged with the ongoing efforts to recover 13 works of art stolen from the museum on March 18, 1990. Additionally, he is the co-author of "Stealing Rembrandts" (a Wall Street Journal bestseller) and author of "The Art of the Con" (a New York Times bestseller) and provides analysis on issues related to security and terrorism for the BBC, NBC News, NPR, CNN, FOX, and others. He lives in Boston.
This event is hosted by Tewksbury Public Library in collaboration with the libraries in Merrimac, Andover, Boxford, Chelmsford, Dracut, North Andover, Norwood, Rowley, Tyngsborough, West Newbury, Wilbraham, Wilmington and the Corning Foundation.
