NEWBURYPORT — The "Art on the Bartlet Mall" art show will be held, once again, at the corner of High and Pond streets on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The art show runs during the first weekend of Yankee Homecoming each year and roughly 60 artists from Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and even New Jersey are expected to show all media of work.
The show is free to the public and the fees from the artists go directly to Yankee Homecoming.
Longtime resident Marjet Lesk said in an email that Art on the Bartlet Mall gives people a chance to see and meet a wonderful mix of many painters and some sculptors showcasing their work.
"This is during the Yankee Homecoming festival, when Newburyport is showing off its great diversity of things to see and do," she said.
