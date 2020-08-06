NEWBURYPORT — Alessandro Boldini knows that local history does not belong in a dumpster, so he's spent long hours working to give the original wood from famed abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison's home a new lease on life.
Boldini, a Tyng Street resident, has owned and operated Boldini Art and Restoration for three years inside Frank Todd's Barn at 275 Main St. in Rowley. The business offers unique furniture that Boldini built by hand with wood salvaged from historic Newburyport homes alongside a selection of antiques and paintings.
When Boldini was contacted by local contractor Chris Currier earlier this year about acquiring the wood from the house where Garrison was born, he jumped at the chance.
"Garrison was born in that house. He walked on that wood. So why waste it?" Boldini said. "It's preserving American heritage. To me, it's very important, and I am honored to have that wood in my possession. This man is part of Massachusetts history."
Built in 1800, the house at 3-5 School St. is where Garrison was born in 1805. It is being remodeled by Redco Construction, owned by Patrick and Erica Reddy.
The couple sought guidance from the Newburyport Preservation Trust when drafting the plans for a "sensitive" renovation and restoration of the building's front and sides that would return it to its original form. The building will house a pair of condominiums, with a goal for completion in late fall, Erica Reddy said.
Garrison was a prominent abolitionist, journalist, suffragist and social reformer best known for starting the anti-slavery newspaper The Liberator in 1831. Prior to that, he began his writing career as an apprentice compositor for The Newburyport Herald at age 13.
In May, Boldini said he acquired about 80% of the building's remaining original wood. Although Patrick Reddy was careful about removing the wood, many pieces were broken because they had been sitting in the house for years, he said.
And creating furniture with that wood wasn't easy, he explained. He removed hundreds of centuries-old nails from each piece of wood before carefully cutting, sanding, finishing and assembling the furniture. The furniture's designs were created with his partner, Eurydice Mixon.
But seeing the end product is worth all the hard work, Boldini said. He explained that each piece of furniture boasts its own unique design displaying the character of the house's aged wood.
"It's been a great adventure, and I really want to thank Patrick (Reddy) for his time and concern of preserving this wood," Boldini said, expressing his appreciation to Currier for contacting him about such a "rare find."
Boldini said he looks forward to more creative furniture projects using salvaged wood from other historical Newburyport homes.
For more information on Boldini's work, visit boldiniartandrestoration.com.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.