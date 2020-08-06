SALISBURY — The spring and summer seasons have been dramatically altered by the coronavirus pandemic, but a pair of local artists are doing what they can to spread some art and kindness.
The town’s annual Salisbury Art Stroll & Festival was originally scheduled to take place May 9 but was canceled due to COVID-19.
Disappointed in the festival’s cancellation, beach area resident and Art Stroll Committee member Donna Keefe has partnered with fellow local artist Kathleen Gilday to make sure the annual art festival’s spirit continues in the form of the Salisbury Kindness Rocks project.
The project kicked off July 21 with a rock painting workshop on Salisbury Beach, Keefe said. Families gathered that day to paint a collection of rocks however they wanted and placed them in one of four locations — the Beach Center near the information shed; Beach Access Ways No. 2 and No. 3; and at Salisbury Public Library.
“Plenty of people showed up and one person saw us painting and joined us,” Keefe said.
“We had a mother-daughter combination and a family. So we had a good mix of people. They all got to engage in painting and we asked them to contribute one of their painted rocks to the project.”
The Kindness Rocks project encourages people to take a rock that speaks to them or a friend, and to leave a painted rock in its place.
A rock painting introduction and tutorial has been posted on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=nUwyiX9naQA. Almost all of the art volunteers donated more than one rock to the project, according to Keefe.
“We are trying to have more art activity in town,” Keefe said. “So this gives artists a chance to do some things. We want to see more public art engagement in Salisbury.”
Keefe said Kindness Rocks started many years ago on Cape Cod and there are similar events that take place internationally.
“We figured this is an inexpensive art activity for people to get together and to do,” Keefe said.
For more information about the Kindness Rocks project, go to salisburyma.gov/planning-and-development, email sondela@comcast.net or visit facebook.com/SalisburyArtStroll.
“We would like to engage people to keep doing it,” Keefe said. “We hope it will grow a life of its own.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at sullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
