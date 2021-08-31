NEWBURYPORT — The YWCA Greater Newburyport announces the return of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program and Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program.
Improving the quality of life for people with arthritis is the top priority for the CDC arthritis program while working with partners that include the Arthritis Foundation of America and the YWCA to increase access to self-managed education and physical activity programs, according to a press release.
“I am so excited to bring the AFAP program back to the YWCA and offer this vitally important program that will benefit so many of our members,” said Ilene Harnch-Grady, the YWCA’s health and wellness director/encore director.
The Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program is a community-based, group program that uses a variety of water-based exercises to increase physical activity among adults with arthritis. Anyone with joint pain and stiffness would benefit from participation through low-impact exercise minimizing stress on the joints, the release said.
Participants do not need to know how to swim to participate. The AFAP program helps to improve range of motion, muscle strength, day-to-day function, self-confidence and self-care while reducing fatigue, pain and stiffness, the YWCA said.
It is intended for any adults with arthritis and includes range of motion and muscle strengthening exercises, optional moderate intensity endurance exercises and socialization benefits. AFAP is held in the warm-water pool and is 45 minutes long.
In addition to AFAP, the YWCA is also offering additional aquatic classes, including aquatic yoga and aquatic stretch, both offered in the warm pool, and Aquacize and LaBlast Splash, a cardio-building, partner-free, fun class designed to encourage students to learn dances set to contemporary music in the lap pool.
The YWCA also offers an exercise schedule with live and Zoom options featuring more than 30 classes per week and a wide array of classes appropriate for all fitness levels, including Fit for All, yoga, barre/pilates, group strength, HiiT and spin. They all focus on strength, balance, cardiovascular endurance and flexibility.
To learn more, visit www.ywcanewburyport.org or call 978-465-9922 for more information on class schedules and membership information.
