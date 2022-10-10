NEWBURYPORT — A downtown eatery has become all the much brighter with the addition of a “Local Colors” gouache watercolor exhibit.
Local artist Sharon Bignell was looking at bringing some local art to the walls of The Grog over the summer and said the restaurant’s management concurred.
“The Grog is a fabulous location because everyone meets at The Grog,” she said.
Bignell didn’t have to look far to find one of her first artists and called Amy Pearce Hamlet, who has been working as an artist, in one form or another, for most of her life.
“My mom was an artist and my grandmother was an artist type,” Pearce Hamlet said. “So it has been passed down to me. I work in various media. I do plein air painting but a lot of the work that is up at The Grog are gouache, which is a type of watercolor.”
The North Andover resident and graphic designer created Bignell’s first website and has had her artwork displayed at Bromfield Gallery in Boston and Western Avenue Studios in Lowell.
“As you walk into the backroom, her art strikes you with her color,” Bignell said.
Pearce Hamlet said she is motivated by the beauty in the world around her as well as the excitement of working with visual elements. She has more than 15 “Local Colors” paintings on The Grog’s first-floor walls that will be on display until Oct. 30.
“I really wanted to focus on what might be appealing to people in Newburyport,” she said. “So I’ve got a painting of clams and there are a couple of still life paintings.”
Bignell said she will have an exhibit of her own work on The Grog walls in December and she would like to book more artists. They can call her directly at 603-781-5303.
Pearce Hamlet’s “Local Colors” exhibit can also be found online at https://amypearcehamlet-paintings.com/?page_id=445.
“I really hope people look up from their meals and find something they like,” Pearce Hamlet said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
