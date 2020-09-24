NEWBURYPORT — A Plum Island couple commissioned local artist Alan Bull to paint a roughly 17-foot-wide, 4-foot-high mural of the view of Plum Island from Joppa Flats for a wall of their home.
Cynthia Keefe said her partner, Kevin Kelley, “had this vision of a view of Plum Island” that he wanted to have painted on a large empty space in one of the rooms of their home on Plum Island.
They are big fans of Bull’s work and, according to Kelley, they spend a lot of time on the top floor of the house. Though the window has a small view of the ocean, Kelley said he wanted to see more beach “and we thought a good way to do that would be to put it on the wall.”
So, they contacted Bull for a commission and worked with him to develop an outline for the project.
From choosing the scale of the mural to settling on a color palette, Bull said he enjoyed the collaboration with Keefe and Kelley, especially during the pandemic, a tough time for all.
“It was definitely one of the more collaborative projects I’ve worked on, but I still felt like I could do me as well,” he said, explaining how the vision came to light. “It was a really fun project and I was grateful to be able to work on it over the past four months or so.”
Speaking about how his work was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bull said one would think that a stay-at-home order would make it “the ideal time to work on projects, but I had very little attention space and very few ideas.”
When Keefe and Kelley approached him about the mural, it gave Bull something larger to work on over time.
The mural began with a realistic vision of what Plum Island looks like from Joppa Flats but as more details came about, the group decided to pursue what worked best visually.
“We decided very early that we wanted to represent that view, but we didn’t want to make an exact replica,” Kelley said.
The properties aren’t to scale, and details such as the Pink House and the “Welcome to Plum Island” sign have been moved into focus.
In creating the vision for this piece, Bull said the thought was “how do we take all these elements and make them work so that it not only has an interior logic, but it also feels and looks right in the room?”
One of the toughest decisions for Keefe and Kelley was picking which season they wanted shown in the mural. Keefe said she has been fond of Bull’s depictions of winter in past pieces but when it came down to it, she knew summertime would work best.
From the green grass and the blue water to “the incredible colors that he put in the sky,” Keefe said she was happy with how it brightened up the room, adding, “I think it’s really going to get us through this winter.”
Though Bull has done similar murals, he said this was the first one he has painted in his studio and then installed later.
“It was an interesting experience seeing how that would work,” he said. “Now that I’ve done it, I can see that it does work and I’d be interested in doing more stuff like this.”
For more of Bull’s work, visit www.alanbull.com.
