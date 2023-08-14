NEWBURYPORT — The next addition of Port Media Hub’s monthly show “Lifting Your Spirit” airs Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
The guest being interviewed is Ziggy Rendler-Bregman, an artist and poet. She received her bachelor’s degree in aesthetic studies from the University of California at Santa Cruz in 1973.
She has been a decades-long leader in arts education and community activism in Santa Cruz where she still lives, according to a news release.
Rendler-Bregman helped to restore music and arts education in the city’s public schools, co-founded Stone Soup (a journal of children’s writing and art), and helped launch a regional land trust.
She is a founding member and leader of an interfaith contemplative community called Sangha Shantivanam that focuses on the study of all the world’s wisdom traditions.
Rendler-Bregman is a poet and visual artist working primarily in drawing and painting – interested in landscape as both place and gateway to an inner life, the release said.
She has exhibited her work widely and is included in many private collections. Rendler-Bregman has published two collections of poetry and art: “The Gate of Our Coming and Going” and her newest book, “Into the Thicket: A collection of poetry and art”.
The show is hosted by the Rev. Joel Grossman and Ted Jones.
Grossman is an interfaith minister, director of spiritual services for Constellation Hospice, and a provider of spiritual coaching. Jones is a meditation instructor at North Shore Insight Meditation Center and a workshop leader who explores the intersection of Buddhist and Christian meditation traditions.
“Lifting Your Spirit” airs every third Wednesday. Afterward, the show is available atNCMHub.org (click the YouTube icon, then click “Playlist” and scroll down) or on SoundCloud (click the cloud icon; both icons are in the upper right corner).
