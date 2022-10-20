NEWBURYPORT — Multimedia artist Subway Doodle will be painting the city's largest mural on the side of a Market Street home this weekend in honor of 19th century local resident Alice Gray Brown.
Local art collectors and supporters Sean and Monica Welsh, commissioned the Brooklyn-based artist to paint the side of their home at 1 Market St.
“It’s great to bring art to the community and highlight the history of the city,” said Monica Welsh.
The Welches created West of Dirty, a non-commercial art blog that initially highlighted art, galleries, street art, and artists that the couple reviewed and appreciated in New York City. It has grown to cover all kinds and locations of art and artists worldwide.
Brown was born in 1863 as the daughter of Newburyport Mariner Captain Lawerence W. Brown (1831-1903) and his wife, Jane Wormstead (1839-1871). Alice accompanied her father on at least six long trips at sea beginning when she was only 15 years old. Alice collected swatches of fabric from around the world. Upon her return to Newburyport she sewed “crazy quilts” from her collection of fabrics. Some of her work and writings are housed at the Newburyport Maritime Society.
The two-story mural will depict a 15-year-old Alice at sea on a ship made of one of her quilts.
“Alice’s story is remarkable,” said Subway Doodle. “Her sense of adventure and creativity is an inspiration.”
