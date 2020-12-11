NEWBURYPORT — A local artist took inspiration from a dream and created an astrological painting series as a way to connect with friends and strangers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I dreamt that there was water all around me, but I was not quite drowning,” Newburyport-based artist Tina Rawson said.
The dream reminded her of her zodiac sign, Aquarius, and soon she found herself painting with the astrological sun signs as her muse.
Rawson posted a photo of a painting online and when people showed interest, she decided to pursue a series. She reached out on social media and offered to paint portraits of the first 12 volunteers representing each of the 12 sun signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.
“Although I don’t believe in astrology, there’s something lovely about the idea behind it,” she said.
Growing up, her friends would ask her what her sign was, and she hated answering, as her first thought was that Aquarius is the “water bearer — what does that mean, that’s not me.”
“I started thinking about this dream and there was something about me helping people in it, and that really does sync up with me and who I am,” Rawson said. “I thought about how other people are mainly made of water.”
Rawson continued to have these “really metaphysical thoughts,” she said, explaining how she honed in on the idea for the project.
Between July and December, Rawson completed 12 acrylic paintings, 18 by 24 inches, with 12 models representing the 12 astrological signs. Each painting took about 10 days, she said.
Those who modeled included people she knew well and others she did not know at all.
“I was so sad when I couldn’t see my friends, so it really filled a hole for me, being able to do this project,” Rawson said.
“It allowed me to get to know my friends a little bit better,” she continued. “For the people I didn’t know at all, I met some really nice people and we went to beautiful places together.”
Rawson, who is a preschool teacher, said most of the time people don’t remember the dreams they have, especially when their lives are so hectic. Her schedule was a little less busy this summer due to the pandemic, so that free time allowed her to get more sleep and recall her dreams better.
The astrology idea was her angle for the project, but Rawson didn’t want to be too obvious with the imagery. Each painting features the model in a location which is symbolic of their individual astrological sign.
Her next-door neighbor, for example, “who has this incredible garden,” modeled with her feet in the dirt for the Taurus painting.
“Taurus is all about the earth,” Rawson said, adding that she worked the Taurus sign into the image of the rake which her neighbor is holding in the painting.
Rawson said she is particularly fond of painting landscapes, so she used vibrant colors and played up the natural backgrounds in all the pieces.
Her 16-year-old daughter, Kajsa, modeled for the Sagittarius painting, which is probably the most blatant in terms of its astrological imagery, she said. Kajsa held an archer pose, which is symbolic of the sun sign.
Speaking about the imagery in each portrait, Rawson said, “It’s not super realistic. It’s meant to be more like an ode to friendship and to the beauty of all women.”
Rawson will host a Facebook Live event on Saturday at 5 p.m. where she will show off her paintings. To tune in, visit www.facebook.com/tinarawsonart.
To check out more of her artwork or to purchase a piece, go to www.artworkarchive.com/profile/tina-rawson.
