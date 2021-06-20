NEWBURYPORT – The PEG Center for Art & Activism (formerly known as the Paula Estey Gallery) is featuring “Upsurge: The Environmental Show” through July 30. The exhibition is a multi-media exhibition with two- and three-dimensional pieces from regionally known artists whose work dives into an exploration of the impermanence and ephemeral aspects of nature.
“Upsurge: The Environmental Show” was curated at the center, 3 Harris St., with climate fragility and artistic hope in the forefront.
“As a center for art and activism, PEG searches for artistic expression that will deepen our experience of real-time, real-life challenges, from climate crisis to amplifying and celebrating marginalized artists who are creating works addressing social justice and the environment,” said Paula Estey, executive director of the center, in a press release.
She added that “in searching for eco artists for ‘Upsurge,’ we plumbed websites, resource lists, other artists and galleries and art and activism organizations throughout the region. These nine artists are what we consider to be at the top of the art form and accessible to our PEG Center audience."
Artists featured in this exhibition include: Ruth Brownstein, collage artist, Boston; Anne Cummings, mixed media 2-D sculpture, eco artist, Vermont; Laurie DeVault, painter, Amherst; Nina Earley, sculptor, Bangor, Maine; Sarah Haskell, weaver extraordinaire from York, Maine; Michelle Lougee, sea creatures in crochet, Cambridge; A.E. Ryan, icon constructions of reclaimed and recycled objects, Brookline; Rebecca McGee Tuck, sea debris sculpture, Framingham; and Joan Wilking, ceramicist, Ipswich.
The artwork can be viewed virtually on the website at www.paulaesteygallery.com and during regular gallery hours, Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Masks are encouraged while in the gallery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.