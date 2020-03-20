NEWBURY — The Byfield Community Arts Center is closed through March 28 due to the coronavirus emergency. BCAC is working with performers to reschedule shows for a later date.
“Our greatest concern is for the people that are sick with the virus and those that are most at risk,” a press release issued on Thursday morning stated. “Please keep in mind that this emergency is a financial blow to many independent performers that depend on the income received while touring. Please visit their websites, buy their CDs, watch online concerts and send them your donations.”
BCAC staff reports the center is currently having a problem with its website and email address and is unable to receive any emails sent to info@byfieldcac.org at this time. Anyone who purchased a ticket to an upcoming show can email shfram@gmail.com for a refund. People with questions or who wish to donate to BCAC at this time can also access shfram@gmail.com.
The BCAC will follow town and state guidelines to determine when the hall can safely reopen and events can be rescheduled.
