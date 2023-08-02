AMESBURY — Link House’s Children and Teen Center for Help program announced that Gravity Dance Method has chosen CATCH as the beneficiary of its live art demonstration and dance performance Aug. 13.
The public is welcome to attend the event, which seeks to support children’s mental health through artistic development.
“During two showcases, attendees will have the opportunity to experience live art making and dance performances that will captivate the senses,” said Betsy Katz, founder of GravityMoves.
“Talented artists and dancers will demonstrate their skills, providing an immersive experience for all,” Katz said. “Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a dance lover or simply looking for an engaging local event, this is the perfect occasion to support a great cause while enjoying a delightful day of creativity and movement.”
Featured artists will include Alan Bull, Juliana Bertini, Donna King, Tammy Bottner and Susan Spellman, and dancers and movers from GravityDance Method.
“As a provider of family-focused support for children and teens to handle the daily challenges of their lives in the Greater Newburyport area, it’s essential to build partnerships within the community,” said Gary Gastman, executive director of Link House. “The connection between the community, the arts and each other is a powerful healing tool.”
The event takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Space @ Zach Field Drums and Music, 6 Chestnut St., Suite 119, Amesbury. For sponsorship opportunities, contact gravitymovesnonprofit@gmail.com.
Link House established the CATCH program to provide a wide range of services for young people in crisis. Ninety-five percent of the young people served have health insurance through MassHealth, and CATCH has helped them, providing services that had been out of reach for them and their families.
To learn more about CATCH, visit catchkidsnow.org. The program empowers and supports young children, teens and their families to understand and nurture their mental well-being.
GravityMoves is a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization that through expressive art performances seeks to enrich lives and alleviate stressors within key vulnerable populations.
To learn more about GravityMoves, visit: gravitymoves.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.